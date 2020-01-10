Funeral services for Rachel Troeger were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church with Rev. William Stottlemyer officiating. Music was by Richard Greenler. Burial was at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Cemetery. Pallbearers were John Beldon, John Dorgiewicz, Gene Liegel, Paul Seeger, Matt Sprow and David Troeger. Honorary pallbearers were Robin Alley, Heidi Dorgiewicz, Karen Liegel and Julie Seeger. Schaffer Funeral Home handled arrangements.

