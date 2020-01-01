Rachel Troeger

ARCHBOLD — Rachel Irene Troeger, 98, Archbold, formerly of Ayersville, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Vancrest Healthcare Center of Holgate.
She was born March 5, 1921, to Ernest and Julie (Miller) Sudholtz in Mark Center, Ohio. Rachel was a 1939 graduate of Defiance High School. On October 26, 1943, she married Lester Troeger, who preceded her in death on May 26, 1983.
Rachel was a faithful member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, and active in the Ladies Aid and LWML, and a member of Defiance County Home Extension. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and baking, especially her butterscotch cookies. She loved to play UNO, and even at age 98 she could skunk her grandkids at UNO.
Rachel is survived by her children, Louise Beldon of Archbold, Ohio, Paul (Barbara Jean) Troeger of Sherwood, Ohio, and Sue (Robert) Alley of Maumee, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, and was known as "Grandma Great" to her 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Troeger; sisters, Louise Sudholtz, Justina Boesling and Jeanette Wilson; brother, Herbert Sudholtz; granddaughter, Janice Beldon Hartman; son-in-law, Rex Beldon; and daughter-in-law, Vi Troeger.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, and one hour prior to services at the church. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, with Rev. William Stottlemyer officiating. Burial will follow the service at St. Stephen Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. Stephen's Lutheran Church or a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
