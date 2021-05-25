R. Eugene Andrews

Oakwood — R. Eugene "Gene" Andrews, 83, of Oakwood, passed away on May 22, 2021, at home with his family by his side.
He was born on October 26, 1937, to the late Rolland Mills and Evelyn Victoria Andrews (Carnahan). Gene married the love of his life, Irene Fae Porter in Melrose, Ohio, in 1955 and began raising his family. He worked as a farmer and was a Gideon for 10 years. Gene loved tractors of all kinds, but was especially fond of John Deere. Gene was one of the first farmers to be recognized for no-till and conservation agriculture. He will always be remembered for his generous ways, giving both money and time to those in need. Gene also had a wonderful sense of humor, always telling jokes, and had a sincere interest in others. He also adored his family, especially his grandchildren. Gene leaves to cherish his memory, wife of 65 years, Irene Andrews of Oakwood, Ohio; children, Barbara Andrews of Toledo, Ohio, Gloria (Michael) Tapp of Piqua, Ohio, Edward Andrews of Oakwood, Ohio, Sara (Scott) McIntosh of Oakwood, Ohio, and Donna (Lt. Colonel Thomas) Place of Bossier City, Louisiana; siblings, Carol Belau of Oakwood, Ohio, Charlotte (Noland) Noffsinger of Littleton, Colorado, Rolland Andrews of Oakwood, Ohio, and Marilyn Fitzpatrick of Gainesville, Florida; 18 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Gene is preceded in death by sister, Marsha Andrews and brothers-in-law, Robert Belau and James Fitzpatrick.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 26, 2021, from 11 a.m.-Noon at Bethel Christian Church of Arthur, 14988 Co. Rd. 209, Defiance, OH 43512. Funeral service will follow at Noon, also at the church, with Pastor Terry Porter officiating. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens, Defiance, Ohio. Flowers may be delivered to the church on Wednesday from 8:30-11 a.m. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Created Equal, P.O. Box 360502, Columbus, OH 43236 or to the church. For more information and to view Gene's online video tribute, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.
