Napoleon — Priscilla Garbers, 76, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born March 29, 1944, in Napoleon, Ohio, to the late Clarence and Genevieve (Hagler) Dieringer. On October 21, 1961, she married William "Bill" Garbers in Napoleon and he preceded her in death on October 31, 2005.
Priscilla attained her accounting degree from Northwest State Community College and worked as a general accountant. After retirement, she worked part-time at the Napoleon Public Library and enjoyed reading to the younger kids.
She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon. She enjoyed working in the garden, knitting, and had a great love of animals. She had a tremendous appreciation for music, which she shared with her daughters. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed every minute she could spend with them.
She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly (Steven) Dietrich of Napoleon, Tricia Minnich of Napoleon, and Billie Garbers of Columbus; grandchildren, Brandee Groll (Joe Murcko), Kelsey (Ryan) Hall, Makenzie (Jordan) Keller, Zachary and Conner Minnich; and eight great-grandchildren.
She also was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Dieringer.
A memorial service will be held Friday, February 12, at 2 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon. A private interment will be held at Glenwood Cemetery this spring. Friends will be received at the church on Friday from 1-2 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will be livestreamed via the church's website at 2 p.m. www.stpaulnapoleon.org.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul School Library or Henry County Humane Society.
Arrangements are in care of Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, and online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
