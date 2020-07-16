Preston Paul

Preston R. Paul, 78, Defiance, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at The University of Toledo Medical Center, with his daughters by his side.
He was born September 24, 1941, to the late Rev. I.C. and Ruth (Fouts) Paul in Lima, Ohio. Preston earned his master's degree in education. He taught at Tiffin Elementary School in Ohio, Shanksville Elementary School in Pennsylvania, and Harlan Elementary School in Harlan, Indiana. He later became a computer programmer and worked for Airborne Express in Seattle, Washington, until his retirement in 1996. He moved back to Defiance to be closer to his family in 2004. In his leisure time, he enjoyed reading and knitting. Preston will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends and colleagues.
Preston is survived by his two daughters, Heather (Dan) Stover of Indianapolis, Ind., and Heidi (Gary) Moser of Defiance. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Rachel (Daniel) Jones, Rebekah (Elijah) Miles, Anna Stover and Josiah Stover, all of Indianapolis, and Torey Moser of Camden, Mich., Jacob Moser Alex Elkins, Alexis Moser, Bailee Moser, Ayden Moser, Avery Moser and Bentley Moser, all of Defiance. He also leaves his great-grandchildren, Nehemiah, Max and Madeleine Jones, Calvin Stout and Boaz Miles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Wilberta Boone and Rowena Perkins.
There will be no visitation or services at this time. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Conquer Childhood Cancer Now, c/o Patty Bishop, 21270 Switzer Road, Defiance, Ohio 43512. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
