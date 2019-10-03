Preston Klopfenstein

TOLEDO — Preston Alan Klopfenstein, 24, Toledo, passed away Monday evening, September 30, 2019, in his home.
He was born March 16, 1995, in Kubrat, Bulgaria. Preston was a graduate of Archbold High School and a senior at Lourdes University in Sylvania, Ohio, and majored in theology. Preston’s passions included reading old books and the study of theology and history. He was a huge Michigan football fan, loved board games, checkers, and chess. He created an annual Klopfenstein Family Pool Tournament, which the entire family looked forward to competing in. Preston attended Bible study at Lourdes University and was a member of Archbold Evangelical Church. Preston loved all animals and visiting the zoo, but especially loved his little dog, Zoe.
Survivors include his loving parents, Mark A. and Holly B. (Hartley) Klopfenstein of Toledo, Ohio; brother, Brandon A. Klopfenstein of Houston, Texas; sister, Meghan Riggs of Westerville, Ohio; grandparents, Merle and Shirley Klopfenstein of Archbold, Ohio; aunts and uncles, Tammy and Kevin Miller, Archbold, Ohio, Kathy and Frank Sidwell, Zanesville, Ohio, and Frank and Gwen Hartley, Hopkinsville, Ky.; and numerous cousins.
Preston was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Patty Hartley.
Friends may call for a time of visitation with the Klopfenstein family from 2-8 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, in the atrium of Archbold Evangelical Church, Archbold, Ohio. Funeral service and celebration of Preston’s life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019, in the auditorium of Archbold Evangelical Church, Archbold, Ohio. Pastor Jesse Kahler will officiate. Interment will follow in Pettisville Cemetery. A funeral luncheon will be held in the church following the funeral services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International. Online condolences may be made at www.grisierfh.com. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grisier Funeral Home, Archbold, Ohio.
