WEST UNITY — Polly Ann Jones, 58, of West Unity, was welcomed home by Jesus on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at her home after an extended illness.
She was born April 12, 1961, in Defiance, Ohio, to the late Charles and Colleen “Alley” (Burkett) Jones, the sixth of 11 children.
The most important thing to Polly was her family, and although she never had children, she considered and loved each and every one of her nephews and nieces as her own, always making sure that she took care of them with home cooked meals, and giving them a place to stay when they needed it. She had a heart of gold, which many other people could not match.
Left to grieve her passing are her sister, Christine (Joe) Cruz of Defiance; and her five brothers, Earl Jones of Conway, South Carolina, Doug (Dawn) Jones of Bryan, Ohio, Bruce (Connie) Jones of West Unity, Ohio, David Jones of Defiance, Jimmy Jones of West Unity, Ohio; and numerous nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents and four sisters, Shirley Killion, Theresa, Marie, and Peggy Sue Jones.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Funeral services will follow at noon at the funeral home, with Pastor Timothy Reynolds officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
