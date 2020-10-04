FORT WAYNE — Phyllis Schlink, 91, passed away October 3, 2020, at Majestic Care of West Allen formerly known as Renaissance Village .
She was born in Fort Wayne, Ind., on April 27, 1929, the daughter of the late Carl and Selma Elberson. She married Edward Schlink in 1952, and together they shared two children. In her early years she enjoyed crafting, playing euchre and collecting Boyd Bears. Phyllis was an avid Cubs fan and Ohio State Buckeyes fan.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary Beth (William) Schramlin and Anne (Wayne) McCoy; grandchildren, Cari Howes, Andrea McCoy and Torey McCoy; and great-grandchildren, Kirra, Kynlee, Riah, Addi and Nyna.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; and siblings, Elwood Elberson and Elaine Miller.
Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Convington Knolls, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. 46804, with calling from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Burial will take place in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition; Begin Again Rescue Co. BARC of Valparaiso, Ind.; or the donor's choice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.