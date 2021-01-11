Phyllis Ross

GROVER HILL — Phyllis J. Ross, 80, died Saturday, January 9, 2021.
She was born January 24, 1940, in Van Wert, daughter of the late Roy and Kathryn (Miller) Dotson. On June 1, 1958, she married James E. Ross, who preceded her in death on July 18, 1998. She was employed by Grover Hill Elementary School as a custodian aide. She was an enjoyed doing crochet, word searches, watching basketball, football and wrestling. She was a devoted Ohio State Fan and was religious in sending cards to everyone with special events.
She is survived by her sons, Terry (Brenda) Ross of Montpelier and Michael (Rich) Ross, Sevierville, Tenn.; a sister, Cindy (Don) Showalter, Grover Hill; and grandchildren, Sarah (Aaron) Pelland, Brandon (Chelsey), Liam and Chase Ross; and great-grandchildren, Zarla and Zayla Ross, Jordyn and Emma Pelland.
Phyllis also was preceded in death by a son, James L. Ross; grandsons, Terry “TJ” and Tony Ross; brother, Gary Dotson; and sister, Shirley Hunsaker.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at Middle Creek Cemetery, Grover Hill.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made Community Health Professionals Hospice, Paulding County.
Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com. Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is handling arrangements.
