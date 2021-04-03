Phyllis Myers

Leipsic — Phyllis Ellen Myers, 76, of Leipsic died 5:12 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center.
She was born July 29, 1944, in Findlay to the late Virgil and Violet (Winkle) Tooman. On July 30, 1960, she married the love of her life, Richard "Dick' Myers. He survives in Leipsic.
She is also survived by 4 children: Darrell (Francine Meyer-Drasutis) Myers of New Bavaria, Doreen (Mel) Patterson of Findlay, Jodi (Ron) Niese of Leipsic and Jacki (Roger) Kaufman of Columbus Grove; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters: Janice (Larry) Beck of Findlay and Peggy Myers of Springfield.
Phyllis was preceded in death by a brother: Lowell (Shelba) Tooman and a brother-in-law: Paul Myers.
Phyllis was very faithful and her church family was very important to her. She was a member of First Christian Church, Leipsic, where she was a member of the Healing Hearts Prayer Team. She loved to cook and bake, and enjoyed going to Florida to spend time at the beach. She also took great pleasure in planning and entertaining for family and friends.
Her greatest love was her family and spending time with them. Attending her grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's many activities always made her smile. Phyllis was also a babysitter for many years and loved babysitting her "grandkids" like her own. She kept track of them (and their birthdays) long after they were no longer in her care.
The funeral service for Phyllis will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Leipsic, with Pastor Tim Eding officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 2-8 p.m. and again Tuesday from 12 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. In keeping with COVID-19 regulations, masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County CAP, Putnam County Homecare or First Christian Church, Leipsic. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
