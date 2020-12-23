Phyllis 'Jo' Overmyer

HICKSVILLE — Phyllis J. “Jo” Overmyer, 92, of Hicksville, and a former resident of Sebring, Florida, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville.
Jo was born August 28, 1928, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of the late Bernard and Letha (Rolland) Plum. She attended Hicksville High School. Jo was a crane operator at Dietrich Industries for 15 years, retiring in 1980. While living in Florida, Jo attended Sebring Christian Church. Moving back to Hicksville, Jo attended Trinity United Methodist Church. Jo enjoyed playing cards, bingo and taking an occasional gambling trip. Jo was an avid reader and enjoyed being around people. Jo enjoyed following her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and their academic and athletic endeavors.
Surviving are her four children, Candi Overmyer of Hicksville, Jaci (Larry) Brown of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, Rexann Tunis of Hicksville and Paul Overmyer of Hicksville; four grandchildren, Eddie (Jodi) Tunis, Katrina Tunis, Cari (Chris) Savage and Sara (Tony) Diatta; eight great-grandchildren, Alexis Kinney, Micayla Tunis, Payton Tunis, Travian Tunis, Savannah Savage, Avery Savage, Grayson Savage and Jailyn Tunis; one great-great-granddaughter, Elaina Kinney.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Fred Plum; two stepbrothers, Richard Deardorf and Larry Deardorf; one son-in-law, Eddie Huston; and one daughter-in-law, Denise Overmyer.
Private graveside services will be held in Forest Home Cemetery with Pastor Nathan Farrell officiating. There will be no public visitation. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the Ladies of Trinity United Methodist Church or Antwerp Manor.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.