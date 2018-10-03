Phyllis Germann

NAPOLEON — Phyllis V. Germann, 77, Napoleon, passed away Monday, October 1, 2018, at Henry County Hospital.
Phyllis was born November 28, 1940, at the Toledo Hospital, to the late John and Viola Rendle.
Phyllis was baptized and confirmed at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Lambertville, Michigan, and graduated from Bedford High School. She graduated from the Toledo Hospital School of Nursing and later got her bachelor of science degree from Defiance College. She married Randolf Germann on September 9, 1962. She was a faithful member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and an active member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church Ladies Society. Phyllis belonged to several bridge clubs and enjoyed quilting and gardening. She loved making the yearly trip to Cancun with her family. Phyllis retired from Defiance Hospital where she worked in surgery. She was also a past state officer in AORN.
Phyllis is survived by her husband, Randy; children, Mark (Dorothy) Germann of Reston, Va., and Robert (Nicola) Germann of Sharpesburg, Ga.; grandchildren, Ryan and Erin Germann; brothers, Edward (Mary) Rendle and Blair (Diane) Rendle, both of Ottawa Lake, Mich.; sisters-in-law, Sandy Rendle of Waterville, Ohio, Marilyn Rendle of Temperence, Mich., and Charlotte Price of Napoleon; and brother-in-law, Terry (Susan) Germann.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, John and Jeffry Rendle; and brother-in-law, James Price.
Funeral services for Phyllis will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 5, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, with interment to follow at Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-7 p.m. at Rodenberger Funeral Home, Napoleon, and Friday one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions in Phyllis’ name are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church or the Together We Can Make a Difference Initiative. Online condolences can be made at www.rodenbergerfuneralhome.com.
