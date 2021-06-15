Phyllis Ann Bowers

Defiance — Phyllis Ann Bowers, 64, of Defiance, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Defiance, Ohio.

She was born on December 1, 1956, to William and Betty (Hohenberger) Sabo in Defiance. On May 27, 1992, she married Kent Bowers, who survives at Defiance. Phyllis was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, yard work and being a grandma. She also liked Keith Urban's music and baking which satisfied her sweet tooth. Phyllis also loved her dogs Sammie, Max and Barney. Her greatest love of all was her family and the time she spent with them.

Phyllis is survived by her loving husband Kent Bowers, daughter, Amy Lemaster of Defiance, grandson, Cody Watson of Defiance, granddaughters, Taylor Pedroza and Shaelyn Pedroza both of Napoleon, and brothers, Butch Sabo and Randy (Ann) Sabo all of Defiance.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Sam Sabo.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Schaffer Funeral Home, Defiance with Celebrant Deb Miller, officiating. There will be no visitation. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge will remain closed.

Memorials are suggested to the Family.

