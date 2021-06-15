Defiance — Phyllis Ann Bowers, 64, of Defiance, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Defiance, Ohio.
She was born on December 1, 1956, to William and Betty (Hohenberger) Sabo in Defiance. On May 27, 1992, she married Kent Bowers, who survives at Defiance. Phyllis was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, yard work and being a grandma. She also liked Keith Urban's music and baking which satisfied her sweet tooth. Phyllis also loved her dogs Sammie, Max and Barney. Her greatest love of all was her family and the time she spent with them.
Phyllis is survived by her loving husband Kent Bowers, daughter, Amy Lemaster of Defiance, grandson, Cody Watson of Defiance, granddaughters, Taylor Pedroza and Shaelyn Pedroza both of Napoleon, and brothers, Butch Sabo and Randy (Ann) Sabo all of Defiance.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Sam Sabo.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Schaffer Funeral Home, Defiance with Celebrant Deb Miller, officiating. There will be no visitation. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge will remain closed.
Memorials are suggested to the Family.
Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.