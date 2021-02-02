Oakwood — Philip "Phil" Stucky, 82, Oakwood, died at 6:33 a.m. Friday, January 29, 2021, at CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born August 6, 1938, in Auglaize Township, to the late Athol and Rebecca (Bodenbender) Stucky. On April 22, 1960, he married Charlene Thomas. She survives in Oakwood.
Survivors include two children, Bradley (Karen) Stucky of Bryan and Buff (Tony) Tracy of Continental; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Dortha Weller of Continental; and two half brothers, Craig Stucky of Colorado and David Stucky of Florida.
He also was preceded in death by a daughter, Barb Erford; one sister and one brother.
Phil retired after 40 years with SK Handtool in Defiance. He was the owner of the Wood U Drive-In Skating Rink and Phil's Diner in Oakwood. He served on the Oakwood Police Department, and Oakwood Fire Department and EMS. Phil was also an Oakwood council member and a U.S. Army veteran.
Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood, with Pastor Shawn Matako officiating. Burial will follow in Prairie Chapel Cemetery, Oakwood. In keeping with social distancing guidelines, visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, as well as one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Masks are required.
Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society or the Oakwood Fire/ EMS. Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
