Phillip Sherry

Fort Brown — Phillip "Phil" Sherry, 76, of Fort Brown, died at 9:18 a.m., Wednesday, November 3, 2021, in his home with his loving wife Diane by his side.
Phil was born in Ashville, North Carolina on June 10, 1945, to the late Lester and Ann Sherry. On June 10, 1992, he married his wife of 30 years, Diane McAllister. She survives in Oakwood.
Phil is survived by Diane and her children, Tanda Johnson of Oak Forest, Illinois, and Neva Johnson of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; five beautiful grandchildren: Breanna, Anthony, Kayla, Jason and Joshua. They loved to come to the farm and spend time with grandpa. They got into all kinds of adventures and always had fun with grandpa. Also surviving is a brother, William Sherry of Dublin, Ohio.
Phil started the farmers market in Defiance many years ago. He was known for his organic vegetable and animal farm, Nothing But Nature, which he started with his wife Diane. He was faithful to the farmer's market up until the end. He loved making his own cheese and wines. He really loved taking on new adventures. Phil was a world traveler and had been to many countries over the years with his friends and family. He loved many things. He was a master life bridge player for many years and enjoyed doing his daily crossword puzzles in the morning with his breakfast every day. Phil touched so many lives and the hearts of so many people over the years. He will be missed deeply by those in the community.
There will be a celebration of life party held in the spring.
Arrangements are under the direction of Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood.
All memorial contributions may be made to the Sherry family, 9780 Road 171 Oakwood, Ohio 45873.
Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
