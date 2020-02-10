Phillip Michael Powell, 33, Defiance, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, along with his beloved dog, Ramona, as a result of injuries suffered in a car accident.
Phillip worked construction for Robison Renovations. He attended Second Baptist Church and Experience Church, both in Defiance, and Congregation B’nai Israel in Sylvania. Phillip was a voracious reader and he enjoyed spending time outdoors, the water, playing golf and baseball.
Phillip was born August 16, 1986, in Winfield, Illinois, the son of Lori (Harvey) and Jack Powell. He graduated from Defiance High School in 2005 and received his bachelor of science in accounting from Defiance College in 2009.
Phillip is survived by his mother, Lori (Rex) Robison of Defiance; father, Jack (Susan Moritz) Powell of Indianapolis, Indiana; siblings, Shannon (Evan) Wagoner and her children, Gavin and Abigail Wagoner, all of Noblesville, Indiana, Megan A. Powell of Columbus, Ohio, Joseph Robison of Defiance, Rachel and Alexis Colbert, both of Indianapolis; his “angel,” Tiffany Vogel and her children, Emma, Felicity, Lyric and Daniel; maternal stepgrandmothers, Dianne (Ken) Coss, of Milan, Michigan, and Phyllis Robison of Montpelier; paternal stepgrandparents, James and Virginia Moritz of South Bend, Indiana; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jerry Harvey and A. Elaine Harvey; maternal stepgrandfather, Lyle Robison; paternal grandparents, James and Sharon Newman; and aunts, Jayne Harvey and Dawn Robison.
A memorial service celebrating Phillip’s life will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 4 p.m. in the Second Baptist Church, 1945 East Second Street, Defiance, with Pastor Max Begley officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 2-4 p.m. prior to the service. Phillip will be laid to rest at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown, Ohio. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio, has been entrusted with Phillip’s services.
Memorials are requested to Renewed Mind — The Renewal Center, 1895 Oakwood Drive, Napoleon, Ohio 43545 (www.arenewedmindservices.org); or National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Four County Chapter, c/o Barb Arnos, 01038 U.S. 127, Bryan, Ohio 43506 (www.namifourcounty.org).
To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.