Phillip Lantow

Defiance — Phillip Lee "Casey" Lantow, 83, of Defiance, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, April 27, 2021, at his home.
He was born on July 24, 1937, to Gerald "Jack" and Betty "Babe" Lantow. Phil graduated from Defiance High School in 1955. On August 2, 1958, he married the love of his life, Marlene (Mack) Lantow. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army from 1960-62.
At 9 years old Phil started setting pins which led to his lifetime of working in the bowling business. He started working at the north side bowling center, which later became Holiday Lanes where he worked obtaining sole proprietorship in the 1980s. Through his time at Holiday Lanes he became well known to so many people throughout Defiance, and made friendships that lasted a lifetime.
Phil loved spending time with his grandkids, family, and friends. He enjoyed bowling, golf, and traveling. He was a huge fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Elks 147, Eagles Aerie 372, VFW Post 3360, Moose Lodge 2094, and the Bowling Proprietor's Association. Phil enjoyed his time spent volunteering at St. Mary's Food Pantry. He will be sadly missed by his family and so many good friends.
Phil was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Marlene Lantow, his daughter Leslie (Randy) Sholl, and two sons, Douglas (Michele) Lantow and Matthew (Emily) Lantow. He also leaves behind his four grandchildren whom he loved and adored, Sydney, Lauren, Ted and Owen Lantow, three brothers, Lynn (Teresa) Lantow, Scott Lantow, and Loren (Tina) Lantow, one sister Jacie (Greg) Reiman, and a wonderful, large, extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Tom Lantow.
Visitation for family and close friends of the family will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021, from 3-7 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church, with Fr. Randy Giesige officiating. Family and close friends are welcome. Due to pandemic restrictions, masks and social distancing are required at all services. Burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery, with a flag presentation by VFW Post 3360.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary's Food Pantry, Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice, or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
