Defiance — A Mass of Christian Burial was held for Phillip L. "Casey" Lantow at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Defiance, with Father Randy Giesige officiating. Music was provided by Veronica Steyer. Burial followed the service at Riverside Cemetery. Pallbearers were Douglas Lantow, Matthew Lantow, Randy Sholl, Blake Reiman, Ryan Lantow, and Jim Williams. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
