OAKWOOD — Phillip R. Ehrman, 81, Oakwood, died at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his daughter’s residence.
He was born July 5, 1939, in Toledo, to the late Carlton and Margaret (Tumey) Ehrman. On November 3, 1961, he married JoAnn Kimberly and she survives in Oakwood.
Also surviving are three children, Becky (Les) Brooke of Defiance, Tina (Jeff Carr) Smalley and Robin (Mark) Gonzales both of Paulding; eight grandchildren, Heather (Mark) Gable, Ashley (Drey) Gamble, Lindsay (Dustin Tobias) Bolster, Katie Brooke, Staci Smalley, Megan (Andrew) Hanenkratt, Jared Smalley, and Jamie Jackson; 13 great-grandchildren, Lucy, Quinn, Reid, Gable, Teegan and Mia Cameron, Emerson Gamble, Bella Bolster, Presley Tobias, Korah and Crew Hanenkratt, Parker and Laylah Bermejo and Hadley Jackson; a brother, Ronald (Dorothy) Ehrman of Oakwood; a niece, Nicole Ehrman of Defiance; and a nephew, Rodney Ehrman of Columbus.
He also was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Faye Ehrman.
Phillip was a truck driver for Dinner Bell and Advance until his retirement in 1996. He was a 1957 graduate of Oakwood High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1957-59. He was a lifetime member of the Defiance Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 372 and a member of the Continental Motorcycle Club. Phillip enjoyed traveling and riding his motorcycle. He was an avid golfer, but he especially enjoyed attending his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s activities.
A graveside service will be Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Sherman Cemetery, Oakwood. Memorials may be made to Community Health Professionals (CHP) Care and Hospice of Paulding.
Arrangements are under the direction of Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood, where online condolences can be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
