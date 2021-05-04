Phenix Mojica

Edgerton — Phenix A. Mojica, 20, of Edgerton, Ohio passed away at his home on Sunday, May 2, 2021.
Phenix was born February 26, 2001, in Hicksville, Ohio the son of Anthony and Angela (Chaffins) Mojica. He was a 2019 graduate of Edgerton High School. He worked for Mobile Home Estates. In his free time, Phenix enjoyed playing video games and spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving are his mother, Angie Mojica of Ney, Ohio; father, Tony Mojica of Edgerton, Ohio; sister, Pyper Mojica; two brothers, Oliver Bankston and Sawyer Chaffins; maternal grandfather, Tom Haase of Hicksville, Ohio; paternal grandparents, Richard and Maria Mojica Sr.; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Phenix was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Donna Haase.
There will be no visitation or services held at this time. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.
The family asks those remembering Phenix to make memorial contributions to the Four County Suicide Prevention Coalition, T761 State Route 66, Archbold, Ohio 43502.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.