Phares Lewis

DEFIANCE — Phares Allen Lewis, 83, of Defiance, Ohio, died peacefully at his home in hospice care with his loved ones at his side.

He was born January 3, 1939, to Pearl and Namar Lewis in Mt. Victory, Kentucky.

He served in the Army from 1958-61. From 1963-82, he was employed by Johns Manville.

In 1974, he married Anna Christy Lewis who survives. They have three sons, Tom (Jean) Lewis, James Foster and Charles Foster, of Defiance, grandchildren, Shawn Lewis, Joshua Foster and Johnathan Foster from Defiance, Rick Hohenbrink, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Holly (Steve) Ramon from Fishers, Indiana, great-grandchildren, Austin, Brook, BreAnna, Logan, Lauren, Carter, Garrett and Aslyn. He loved them all. Also surviving are sisters, Datha Joy Gruetman, Wauseon, and Polly Marlene (John) Westrick, Smith Grove, Kentucky, and brothers, Zethel (Janice) Lewis of Brighton, Michigan.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Alva, John, Lawrence and Arthur Lewis.

A memorial service will be held by Pastor Joshua McNaulty at Defiance Church of Christ on April 9 at 1 p.m.

