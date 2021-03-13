Petronilla "Pat" DeMoines

Defiance — Petronilla J. "Pat" DeMoines, 61, of Defiance, passed away on Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021, at The Toledo Hospital.

She was born on July 26, 1959, to William and Bernice (Bannon) DeMoines in Pontiac, Michigan. On December 10, 2005, she married Joe Monte, who survives. Pat enjoyed her years spent as a homemaker, and being with her children and grandchildren. In her leisure time she enjoyed knitting. Her most cherished moments were spent with her family.

Pat is survived by her loving husband, Joe Monte, of Defiance and her children: Norman DeMoines of Madison Heights, MI; Rachel (Brent) Keyes of Bethel, CT; Jacquelyn (Gilbert Martinez) Scarborough of Defiance; and Anna Monte of Defiance. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and her sister, Sheryl DeMoines.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her grandson, Joshua Eason.

A private Memorial Service for Pat will be held at Schaffer Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

