Petra Cuellar

Defiance — Petra Belen "Bell" Cuellar, age 85, of Defiance, peacefully passed away on Friday morning, November 12, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born on January 18, 1936, to Gumecindo and Maria de Jesus (Cantu) Hernandez in Pharr, Texas. Petra was a faithful member of St. John's Catholic Church. She worked for 32 years with Defiance City Schools as the assistant head cook. In her leisure time she enjoyed cooking and gardening, and was known for her "green thumb". Petra was a wonderful mother and grandmother, and she will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Petra is survived by her children: Maria (Trinidad) Campos of Archbold, Ohio, Yolanda Cuellar and Roberto Cuellar; seven grandchildren: Marissa Campos, Alexis (Gonzalo) Hernandez, Gabrielle (Kevin) Baez, Brianna Garcia, Noah Garcia, Antonio Cuellar and Elena Cuellar; five great-grandchildren: Julian Hernandez, Camila Hernandez, Ariela Hernandez, Leonides Baez, Nichole Baez, Tricia Cuellar and Cecilia Cuellar; her sisters, Virginia Saenz and Dalia Garza, and her brother, Jose Hernandez.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Marcelino, David and Benito Hernandez, and her sisters, Amalia Cavazos and Maria de Guadalupe Calvillo.
Private visitation and a Mass of Christian burial were held for her immediate family. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
