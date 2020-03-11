COLUMBUS GROVE — Perry J. Daub, 102, Columbus Grove, died at 10:10 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at The Meadows of Ottawa.
He was born February 16, 1918, in Continental, to the late Perry and Ella Bee (Hersh) Daub. On December 24, 1937, he married Olive Hoover. She died September 26, 2013.
Survivors include five children, Charles (Marilyn) Daub of Northfield, Nancy McQuillen of Baton Rouge, La., Jan (Amparo) Daub of Cypress, Texas, Peggy (Jeff Cooper) Daub of Ann Arbor, Mich., and Mary (Harry) Miedema of Parrish, Fla.; nine grandchildren, Julie (Lawrence) Kizlik of Eastlake, Paula (Greg) Moeller of Delaware, Randy (Shar) Daub of New Waterford, Christopher (April) McQuillen of Sandusky, Megan (Mark) Grippi of Baton Rouge, La., J.P. (Amber) Daub of Hallsville, Texas, Alan (Thenille) Daub of Cypress, Texas, Sergio (Amanda) Daub of Austin, Texas, and William Cooper-Daub (Jessica Limbacher) of Bordentown, N.J.; 20 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Helen Frysinger of Napoleon.
He also was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, H. Michael McQuillen and Thomas Clay; and a brother, Howard Daub.
Perry, along with his wife, Olive, were the owners of Daub Builders which was in business for 30 years doing residential and commercial construction in Putnam County and northwest Ohio. Upon retirement, Perry and Olive enjoyed being snowbirds and spending winters in South Texas for a number of years. After living and raising their family in Ottawa for over 50 years, they cleared out their attic and moved to a new home in Columbus Grove in 1997, where they enjoyed meeting new friends.
Perry set up a workshop in the garage where he could work at stained glass and scroll sawing. He pored over patterns, adjusted them and fashioned numerous pieces which grace the homes of family and friends. Throughout his life, Perry loved to read, especially mysteries, westerns and lawyer suspense novels. He was a dedicated family man who firmly supported his children’s education and various endeavors. Perry was also a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Ottawa, and its board of trustees, the Ottawa Public School Board for 12 years, Ottawa Village Council for 12 years and the Ottawa Kiwanis Club.
Memorial services will begin at noon Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Ottawa, with Rev. Geoffrey Eubank and Rev. Monica Kleman officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Saturday.
Memorial donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church in Ottawa or Columbus Grove Christian Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
