FOSTORIA — Penny Jean (Randolph) Greenwald, 58, Fostoria, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima, Ohio.
Penny was born to Ronald and Geraldine (Young) Warnick in Fostoria on June 9, 1962. On July 29, 1994, she married Dale Greenwald, and he survives in Fostoria. Also surviving are daughters, Brandy (Dusten) Smith and Misty Randolph, both of Fostoria; and a son, Michael (Miranda) Randolph of Upper Sandusky. Also surviving are brothers, Steven Davis of Tiffin, Doug (Rhonda) Rau of Defiance and Alan (Deb) Randolph of Urbana; sisters, Roxanne (Eric) Maltimore of Franklin, Pa., Linda (Donnie) Wannemacher of Ottoville and Sheila (Todd) Heiberger of Sandusky.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Penny was a graduate of the West Virginia Training School, Point Pleasant, West Virginia, and had previously worked in the health care industry. She loved cooking, baking, fishing and spending time with her beloved family.
Services were held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at the Harrold-Florianna Funeral Home in Fostoria.
Memorials can be made to the humane society of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.