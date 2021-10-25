Antwerp — Peggy Ann Savage, 84, formerly of Antwerp passed away at home Friday, October 22, 2021.
Peggy was born in Hicksville on July 2, 1937, a daughter of the late Bernadette (Gustin) and Ralph "Bub" Worrick.
She will be remembered by many for her more than 40 years working at the Antwerp Local Schools as an administrative assistant. However, Peggy would prefer to be remembered as her family's biggest cheerleader at her grandkids' and great-grandkids' sporting events. She always found time to cheer for the Chicago Cubs and enjoy a game of cards.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Kent (Theresa) Savage and Cindy (Ben) Schlatter; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Peggy was also preceded in death by her husband, Rex "Pete" Savage; son, Craig Savage & granddaughter, Mickae Schlatter.
Visitation with Peggy's family is Wednesday, October 27, 4- 7 p.m. at Dooley Funeral Home, 202 W. River St., Antwerp.
Memorials are to Riley Hospital for Children.
Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.
