Hicksville — Nannie Lee "Pearl" Hartranft, 77, of Hicksville, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Community Memorial Hospital Emergency Room, Hicksville, Ohio.
Pearl was born March 15, 1943, in West Dante, Virginia, the daughter of the late Henry Isaac and CanZadie Lakey (Wright) Williams. She married James R. Hartranft on July 20, 1968, in Monclova, Ohio, and he survives. Pearl was a self-employed babysitter, caring for many families' children. She previously worked at Sheller Globe Company, Campbell Soup and Therma-Tru. She enjoyed quilting and traveling, but nothing could compare to the time she was able to spend with her family.
Surviving is her husband, James of Hicksville, Ohio; five children: Sharon (Greg) Crites of Ney, Ohio, Sheila (Michael) Lawson of North Ridgeville, Ohio, Sandra (Chuck) Krohn of Paulding, Ohio, Steve (Lyntha) Collins of Bryan, Ohio, Sherri (Bradley) Ball of Hicksville, Ohio; 23 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Goldie McCoy of Nora, Virginia and Mary Horne of Castlewood, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Ethel Herndon, Estell France, Mazella Salyers and Mabel LeMaster; two brothers, Elmer Williams and Cecil Williams.
Visitation for Pearl Hartranft will be held Monday, March 15, 2021, from 3-7 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville. Limited occupancy will be enforced during the calling hours. Funeral services for Pearl will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Cornerstone Church, 232 West Arthur Street, Hicksville, with Pastors A.J. Swanson and Jack Teeple officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Home Cemetery. Those attending the visitation or service are reminded to observe social distancing and facial covering are required. Please keep your visit with the family brief, to allow all those who wish to offer their condolences the opportunity.
The family has requested memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.