Pauline Morford

ARCHBOLD — Pauline Carollo Morford, our beloved Italian mother/grandmother, 94, passed away on November 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
She was currently living in Archbold and formerly of Napoleon and Toledo. Pauline was born December 30, 1927, to Peter and Lena (Mercurio) Carollo in Toledo, Ohio. Pauline attended historic St. Patrick’s school for four years and then Blessed Sacrament School for four years where she graduated in 1941. Pauline graduated from Notre Dame Academy in 1945. She then attended the University of Toledo.
She was a legal secretary at Kirkbride, Cole, Frease & Mittendorf for five years and then worked for Mssrs. Hebenstreit and Heyman at Spengler Nathanson for seven years. After her family’s move to Napoleon, she was a secretary for the Ohio Department of Education, Area 4-A for 11 years and for her husband’s business, Morford Machining, Inc.
On June 29, 1957, she married Donald M. Morford at St. Pius X church, Toledo. Her husband preceded her in death on August 2, 2016, after 59 years of marriage.
Pauline loved to travel and was fortunate to go to Italy with her parents in 1953. She was very proud of her Italian heritage. When her children were younger, the family traveled throughout the United States with their travel trailer. Following retirement, Pauline and Don traveled extensively, taking many bus trips and cruises. Pauline’s favorite trips were to Italy and Australia. Pauline was an avid reader and amateur photographer, with her grandchildren being her favorite subjects. She looked forward to attending every sporting event or activity that her grandchildren were involved in. Pauline loved all sports, especially football and baseball. Her favorite teams were Notre Dame, Ohio State and Detroit Tigers.
Pauline’s Catholic faith was endless, which allowed her to cope with multiple serious illnesses throughout her life. She was a proud bladder cancer survivor. Her favorite saint was St. Padre Pio with whom she had an everlasting devotion and eternal bond. She enjoyed watching the daily mass on Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN). Pauline’s generosity, loving and caring ways were second nature to her. This was evident by her continuous support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
In addition to her parents and husband, preceding her in death were brothers, Anthony and John Carollo, sister, Giroma Nera, brother-in-law, Benedict Nera and sisters-in-law, Rosemary Carollo and Dianne Morford Rish.
She is survived by her children, Denise (David) Schaub, Archbold, Annette Martin, Perrysburg and Ronald (Simone) Morford, Montgomery. Also surviving are her grandchildren whom she dearly loved, Alyssa and Christopher Schaub, Matthew and Daniel Martin, Krista (Kevin) Burridge and Steven Morford, and great-grandson, Sebastian Pio Burridge. Additionally, Pauline is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be at Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Road, Toledo on Friday, November 25, 2022, from 2-6 p.m. where the rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. Visitation will continue Saturday, November 26 at 10 a.m. at The Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 2240 Castlewood Drive at Bellevue Road, Toledo, where the funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow in the Lumen Christi Mausoleum at Resurrection Cemetery, Toledo.
Memorial contributions may be made to EWTN, 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in Pauline’s memory.
Those wishing to attend the funeral remotely may do so by logging onto https://venue.streamspot.com/fc256be5 and selecting Saturday 11/26/22 Morford Funeral Mass. The service will be available for 30 days.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.