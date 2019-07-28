CONTINENTAL — Pauline (Murbach) Kosch, 93, Continental, passed away at 1:40 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Meadows of Ottawa.
She was born to the late Sigfried and Clara (Mueller) Murbach on March 12, 1926. On August 21, 1944, she married Franklin Kosch, who preceded her in death on October 4, 2000.
Pauline is survived by five children, Barbara (John) Masterson of Findlay, Bradley (Jennifer) Kosch of Carson City, Nevada, Brenda (Arden) McGinnis of Continental, Brent (Jane) Kosch of Ottawa and Belinda (Don) Salsburey of New Albany; five grandsons, eight granddaughters, four great-granddaughters and one great-grandson.
Pauline was a retired farmer from Continental. She was a longtime member of the Christ Lutheran Church in Continental. Pauline enjoyed visiting with her family, baking and sewing.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Love Funeral Home, Ottawa, with pastor Phil Scherr officiating. Burial will follow at Monroe Cemetery, Continental. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 30.
Condolences can be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations be made to the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.