Pauline Cromly

Defiance — Pauline F. Cromly, 91, of Defiance, passed away peacefully to the Lord and was reunited with her beloved husband on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, with her family by her side. The family is praising the Lord, for she was blind but now she sees.
She was born on March 20, 1929, to George and Vera (Feeney) Culler in Defiance, Ohio. On July 5, 1947, she married Donald L. Cromly, who preceded her in death on August 26, 2016.
Pauline attended Free Christian Church of God, and First Church of God in Defiance. She worked at Campbell's Soup Company in Napoleon for several years until her retirement. In her leisure time, she enjoyed cross stitch, needlepoint, and she loved camping and traveling with Don. Pauline adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she loved watching them grow over the years. Her most cherished times were spent with her family.
Pauline will be sadly missed by her family: son Stephen (Jan) Cromly; daughters Diana (Donnie) Posey, Elaine (Brad) Hoover, Becky (Brad) Spitnale, and Mary Ann (Scott) Dunckel; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Shirley (Vern) McDougle of Defiance, and Marilyn Smith of New Bavaria, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald Cromly; her brother Gerald Culler; and sisters, Dorothy Shinabery and Zora Adams.
Visitation for Pauline will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Free Christian Church of God. A funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the church, with Pastor Jim Fry officiating. Due to pandemic restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required. Burial at Riverview Memory Gardens will be private. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Hospice, or Free Christian Church of God. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
