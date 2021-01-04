Paula Valle, 77, Defiance, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021, at The Toledo Hospital in Toledo, Ohio.
She was born in Robstown, Texas, on September 3, 1943, to the late Vilcent and Eufemia (Quintana) Salinas. On August 26, 1963, she married Rodolfo G. Valle, who survives. Paula was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Defiance. She was a wonderful and caring homemaker with her children, and she recently worked at McDonald’s. Paula was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, and she enjoyed embroidery, playing dominoes, family gathering, and dancing to Tejano music. She loved her family above all and will be sadly missed.
Paula is survived by her loving husband, Rodolfo G. Valle of Defiance; her son, Noel Valle of Robstown, Texas; and her daughters, Belinda (Randy) Deitrick, Anita (Benny Esquibel Jr.) Schudel and Nelda (Leonard Jr.) Barraza, all of Defiance. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and her sister, Aurora (Jose) Perez of Paulding.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Abelardo, Francisco and Guadalupe Salinas; and her sisters, Clemencia Martinez, Elida Rios, and Olivia Hernandez.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, Lawson/Roessner Chapel (1753 S. Clinton Street) in Defiance. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 6, at St. John’s Catholic Church, with Father Doug Taylor officiating. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required for all visitation and services. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
