Paul Warnimont

Paul Junior Warnimont, 89, Defiance, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020, at ProMedica Defiance Hospital, with his daughter by his side.
He was born August 23, 1931, in Defiance, the son of Martin and Amelia (Friedhoff) Warnimont. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1952-54 during the Korean War. On February 21, 1954, he married Ruth (Marihugh) Warnimont. He was a scoutmaster for the Boy Scout Troop at First Baptist Church. He was also very active with the VFW Post 3360. Paul worked at Defiance Milk Products, Maumee Valley Vending, and Central Foundry until his retirement in 1991. He attended Ney Church of God.
Paul was an inspiration to everyone that knew him, and he never met a stranger. He was always so positive, encouraging, and upbeat. He was an example of patience, strength, and humbleness. His legacy to his family was his Christianity. Paul was a vital part of his grandchildren's lives. He was a huge fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, Pittsburgh Steelers "Big Ben," and Sam Hornish Jr. He enjoyed flea markets and antiquing.
Paul is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ruth Warnimont; his daughter, Linda (Don) Ulrich; and his grandchildren, Jordan (Laura) Ulrich, Alyssa (Philips) Leach, Kacie (Jordan) Schlater and Rylee (Joe) Cross; and his four great-grandchildren, Marihugh, Raegan, Roman and Anderson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Donald, Gerald, Gene, and Richard Warnimont; his sister, Marion Schaffer; and two angel great-grandbabies.
The family would like to thank the staff of ProMedica and Dr. Obri for their outstanding care and compassion. They treated Paul with such love and kindness.
Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services for Paul will be private. Burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery, with military honors. There will be a Celebration of Life service in August 2021. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the VFW Post 3360, Visiting Angels of NW Ohio or Defiance County Senior Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
