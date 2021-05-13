Paul Verhoff

Elkhart, Ind. — Paul Edward Verhoff age 82, of Elkhart, Indiana died Friday, May 7, 2021, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He was born May 16, 1938, to Cletus and Rose (Schmitz) Verhoff in Continental. He was a member of St. Vincent's Catholic Church in Elkhart. Paul served our great country with the United States Navy. He worked for the Stanley Elevator and also sold seed. He retired from the Campbell Soup Company. After retirement he owned the Holgate Dairy Bar for four years.

He is survived by his daughters: Karen (Mike) Raatz, Constantine, Michigan and Cynthia Starr, Defiance; grandchildren: Nick Nelson and Alyssa Johnston; a great-grandson, Silas Cupp; and siblings: Madonna (Mel) Geithmann, Toledo, Robert (Phyllis) Verhoff, Holgate and Kathy Schwab, New Bavaria.

Friends will be received in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Holgate on Friday, May 14, 2021, from 9-11 a.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with Father Nick Cunningham officiating. Due to health concerns, a mask is required; social distancing will be enforced and the number of visitors will be regulated at any given time for admittance. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Arrangements are under the direction of the Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.

