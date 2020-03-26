SOUTHPORT, N.C. — Paul Harold Rosebrock died March 25, 2020.
Paul was born August 15, 1937, in Defiance, Ohio, to Otto and Thelma Bauer Rosebrock. He was the first of four children, Paul, Nancy, Roger and Debra. Paul married Madeline J. Myers of Oakwood, Ohio, in September 1958. They were blessed with four children, Paul Timothy, Patricia Jean, Troy Alan and Joel Robert. He was ordained to the ministry at the First Church of Christ now known as First Christian Church in Defiance, Ohio, and graduated from Great Lakes Christian College in Lansing, Mich., with a degree in sacred literature in 1965. He began his ministry in Farmer, Ohio, in 1960.
Upon graduation, Paul and Madeline were called to helping a new church start in Ansonia, Conn. They then were called to start a new congregation, Woodland Church of Christ/Christian Church in Oxford, Conn., in 1975, serving the church there for 35 years until his retirement in 2010 to Southport, N.C. He was received into heaven on March 25, 2020, and was instrumental in bringing hundreds of people to the Lord and baptizing them.
He is survived by his loving wife, Madeline, of 61 years; his sister, Debra Bloomfield, Columbus, Ohio; his four children, Tim (Cheryl) of Defiance, Ohio, Patricia of Shallotte, N.C., Troy (Chastity) of Boiling Spring, N.C., Joel (Renee) of Naugatuck, Conn.; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to his 50 years in the ministry, he held positions as mechanical designer, plant engineer, design engineering manager and project manager for Thermatool Corporation, an international company located in East Haven, Conn., retiring in 2006; trustee at Eastern Christian College in Bel Aire, Md.; ethics committee (four years), board of selectman (six years), and finance board (two years) in the town of Seymour, Conn.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in Oxford, Conn., at a later date.
Gifts may made in his name to the Mid-Atlantic Christian University, 715 N. Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, N.C. 27909.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fulwoodfuneralservice.com. Michael J. Fulwood funeral Service Licensee, 910-471-5441.
