FREMONT — Paul R. Ohms, 96, of Riley Township, died at Elmwood Assisted Living and Skilled Nursing in Fremont, on Friday, September 30, 2022.
Paul was born in Riley Township on September 2, 1926, to Lenore (Beamer) and Arthur Ohms. He attended the one-room school house in Riley and the Fremont schools.
A lifelong dairy farmer, Mr. Ohms was a member of the former Riley Grange and the Holstein Association, along with serving as a trustee for Riley Township for a number of years.
He enjoyed bus trips, playing cards and hunting.
On December 4, 1948, he married Catherine Eileen Meek. She preceded him in death on March 23, 2002.
His survivors include five of their children, Penny (Peter) Diehl of Defiance, Steven (Vi) Ohms of Fremont, Michael (Cheryl) Ohms of Clyde, Sue (John) Hoffman of Fremont and Kay (Ken) Paul of Cygnet; also, 19 grandchildren, Aric (Michele) Diehl, Jennifer (Nathan) Gilford, Melissa Ohms, Stephanie Ohms, Kreg (Cindy) Ohms, Suzette (Jason) Rosskopf, Kristen (Michael Dayringer), Alan (Ana) Ohms, Christina (Mike) Burghart, Cassandra (Jeremy) Clark, Cary Gallegos, Randall Boley, Ashley Camera, James (Amy) Miracle, Ashley (Chad) Fritz, Katherine Hoffman and John Hoffman (fiancée, Buket Boz); Anthony Paul and Kari Paul survive; 25 great-grandchildren survive as well. Paul’s special friend, Marian Beier survives in Clyde.
Mr. Ohms was preceded in death by a daughter, Kelly Wagner and a granddaughter, Hannah Dazey as well as his siblings, Robert Ohms and Margaret Cramer.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 3-7 p.m. at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 S. Main St., Clyde. The funeral will be on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Faust Cemetery.
The Ohms family wishes to especially thank the Elmwood staff and ProMedica hospice staff for their constant kindness and care of their father.
Memorials may be made to ProMedica hospice.
