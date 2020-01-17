Paul “Ned” Dunbar, 90, peacefully passed away holding Dorothy’s hand, his wife of 70 years, on Thursday, January 16, 2020.
He was born March 14, 1929, in Defiance, Ohio, to Lawrence and Elise (Drexler) Dunbar. He graduated in 1947 from Jewell High School, where he majored in baseball and basketball with a minor in tennis. He served with the Ohio National Guard and played baseball with the American Legion. He farmed with Dorothy his entire life in the Jewell area and was a member of the Jewell Volunteer Fire Department. Ned was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, using his voice to praise God with the choir. He was a great pitcher and had the distinction of being the oldest member to ever take the field for the church softball team. He was quick with a smile, had a cartoon character laugh, especially when he was telling his own jokes.
Ned is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy; his son, David (Jean) Dunbar of Lake Elmo, Minnesota; daughters Diane Barton of Akron, Ohio, Debra (Doug) Hancock of Defiance, Ohio, and Dawn (Glenn) Sulpizio of Kalamazoo, Michigan; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Don. He was preceded in death by his son, Dennis; infant son, Robert; and his sister, Paula Hanover.
Visitation will be held Monday, January 20, from 4-8 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home, 529 Jefferson Avenue, Defiance. Funeral services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 671 Clinton Street, Defiance, at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, with visitation one hour prior to the service followed by a luncheon. A brief graveside service will be held at Florida Cemetery at 2 p.m. Services will be officiated by Pastor Dave Brobston.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jewell Volunteer Fire Department or St. Paul Lutheran Church. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed. Condolences can be left at www.Schafferfh.com.
