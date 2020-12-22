Paul McDougle

McCLURE — Paul Robert McDougle, 68, McClure, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, at the Henry County Hospital.
He was born in Napoleon on January 18, 1952, to Robert and Hilda (Kraegel) McDougle. Paul was a 1971 graduate of Patrick Henry High School. Paul was a member of the McClure Fire Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion. He was employed by ODOT and worked out of the Napoleon District garage. Paul enjoyed bowling in his free time.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Ryan (Laura) McDougle and Shannon McDougle; grandchildren, Cody and Tyler; and siblings, Dale McDougle and Janet (Randy) Unverferth; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Jackman.
There will be a memorial gathering at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, McClure, on Monday, December 28, 2020, from 5-7: p.m. Memorial services will begin at 7 p.m. Interment will be private for the immediate family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the McClure United Methodist Church. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the state. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.
