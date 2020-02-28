CLOVERDALE — Paul Lewis Ladd, 88, Cloverdale, died at 4:10 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at his residence.
He was born December 13, 1931, to the late Bryan and Mary (Matson) Ladd. On April 4, 1964, he married Barbara Geren, who survives in Cloverdale.
Also surviving are seven children, Nora (Milton) Parsons, JoAnn (Joe) Dempster, Loretta (Ryan) Densmore and Travis (Crystal) Ladd, all of Cloverdale, Scarlet (Kevin) Kaskel of Delphos, Ginger (Nathan) Densmore and Colleen (James) Dunbar, both of Cloverdale; 21 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and siblings, Alice Evans of Florida, Edna Halter of Oakwood, Marilyn (Carroll) Pier of Oakwood, Margaret Strayer of Delphos, Connie Brown of Defiance, and Sue (Jerry) Wagner of Oakwood.
He also was preceded in death by his siblings, Norma Swartz, Richard Ladd, Elizabeth Basinger, Helen Scott and William Ladd.
Paul was retired from Louisiana Pacific formerly of Ottawa. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Continental American Legion, Ottawa VFW and Ottawa Eagles.
A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, with Deacon Bob Klausing officiating. Burial will follow in Monroe Cemetery, Continental, with military rites by the Continental American Legion. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Sunday and 10-11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences can be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.