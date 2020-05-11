NAPOLEON — Paul L. Groll, 75, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020.
He was born on September 4, 1944, in Defiance, Ohio, to Charles and Wilma (Durham) Groll. He married Karen Austermiller on April 28, 1967, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Napoleon.
Paul was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, and a member of the Oldsmobile Club of American. He retired from GM Powertrain after 35+ years and was everyone’s favorite “fix-it” guy. Paul especially loved to spend time with his grandchildren and taught them many practical life lessons.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Karen; children, Michelle (Howard) Kardatzke and Michael (Kelly) Groll; grandchildren, Kyle and Jacob Zumfelde and Courtney and Tyler Groll; sister-in-law, Shirley Groll; and brother-in-law, Hobert Fitch. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Lewis Parsons, William Kline, Gladys Becker, Phyllis Egler, Charles Groll, Karl Groll and Wilma Jean Fitch.
Due to the current health conditions concerning COVID-19, services will be private for the immediate family. The service will be livestreamed on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. and may be viewed by going to Facebook @stpaulnapoleon or the church website at https://www.stpaulnapoleon.org. Interment will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.