CONTINENTAL — Paul D. Drew, 78, Continental, died at 3:25 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Mercy Health St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.
He was born August 12, 1941, in Miller City, to the late Kurnal and Pauline (Dietrick) Drew. On September 3, 1960, he married Janet L. Miller, who preceded him in death on January 19, 2016.
He is survived by five children, Jackie (Tim) Snider of Bryan, Rickey (Nita) Drew of Continental, Janine Drew of Ottoville, Randy Drew of Continental and Paul “Tobe” Drew Jr. of Findlay; 19 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and three brothers-in-law, Bob Parsons of Delphos, Terry (Lana) Miller of Delphos and Don (Mary) Miller of Fremont, Ind.
Paul was preceded in death by a sister, Betty (Chester) Hoge; an infant brother, David Drew; a grandson, Boston; and a sister-in-law, Pat Parsons.
Paul worked for General Motors, Defiance, from 1965-97 where he was a truck driver. He was a member of the Defiance Moose and the Columbus Grove Eagles. He enjoyed bowling, NASCAR, go-kart racing, car shows and hot rods. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, with grandson-in-law, Tim Crisenbery, officiating. Burial will follow in Monroe Cemetery, Continental. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and again on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to 6th floor at Mercy Children’s Hospital, Toledo. Condolences can be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
