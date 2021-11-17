Defiance — Paul C. Relyea, 82, of Defiance, passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021, at Flower Hospital in Sylvania, Ohio.
He was the seventh son of 14 children to the late Wallace and Luella (Osborn) Relyea. Paul proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from August 29, 1962-August 28, 1964. He married his high school sweetheart, Betty Shock on November 24, 1962, who survives.
Paul worked at Dinner Bell Foods as a truck driver and ended his years there in maintenance when they closed. He truly enjoyed his motorcycles, hunting and mowing his yard. He also built several log homes. Paul loved his family with a passion and was always making others laugh and smile.
Paul is survived by his loving spouse of 58 years, Betty, his son, Joe (Carrie) Relyea of Defiance, three grandchildren, Jessica Relyea of Columbus, Ohio, Colton (Brenna) Relyea of Defiance, and Aubrey Relyea of Defiance, and one great-grandson, Henson.
Those who went before him are his parents, son, Jim Relyea, brothers, Don Metz, Russ Metz and Wally Relyea, and his sisters, Mae, Marilyn, Vera and Reba.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home and our lounge area will remain closed. A funeral service to celebrate his life will follow at noon on Saturday at Bethel Christian Church, with Pastor Chris Baker officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Bethel Christian Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
