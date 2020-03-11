Paul Kenneth Bostelman, 86, Defiance, died Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020, at The Laurels of Defiance.
His Legacy… Paul was born October 11, 1935, to Henry and Martha (Hatcher) Bostelman in Holgate. He worked 50 years for Bricker Plating Inc., Bryan. He was a member of North Mount Zion Church, Continental.
His Family… He is survived by his sister-in-law, June Bostelman, Defiance; and his niece, Joyce (Bob) Heil, Defiance. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leroy “John” Bostelman; and sister, Dorothy Simpson.
His Farewell Services… Friend will be received in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, 114 William Street, Holgate, on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the service. The celebration of Paul’s life will be at 1 p.m., with Pastor Brent Gilison. Burial will follow in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Holgate, with military honors.
Contributions in Paul’s memory can be made to Friends of Felines Rescue Center (FFRC), Fort Defiance Humane Society, Paul’s great-niece and great-nephew, Jason Heil or Jodie Lee. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.