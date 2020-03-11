Paul Kenneth Bostelman, 86, Defiance, died Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020, at The Laurels of Defiance.

His Legacy… Paul was born October 11, 1935, to Henry and Martha (Hatcher) Bostelman in Holgate. He worked 50 years for Bricker Plating Inc., Bryan. He was a member of North Mount Zion Church, Continental.

His Family… He is survived by his sister-in-law, June Bostelman, Defiance; and his niece, Joyce (Bob) Heil, Defiance. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leroy “John” Bostelman; and sister, Dorothy Simpson.

His Farewell Services… Friend will be received in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, 114 William Street, Holgate, on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the service. The celebration of Paul’s life will be at 1 p.m., with Pastor Brent Gilison. Burial will follow in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Holgate, with military honors.

Contributions in Paul’s memory can be made to Friends of Felines Rescue Center (FFRC), Fort Defiance Humane Society, Paul’s great-niece and great-nephew, Jason Heil or Jodie Lee. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Bostelman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
