Paul Baldwin

MESA, Ariz. — Former Bryan resident Paul Spencer Baldwin, 86, Mesa, passed away July 22, 2021, from complications from gallbladder surgery.
The service is scheduled Aug. 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. Arizona time at Green Acres Mortuary and will be live streamed.
He was born in Defiance, Ohio, on Aug. 18, 1934. Paul graduated from Defiance High School and was married to Janet Baldwin, who passed away in 2005. He also was preceded in death by his son, Mark Baldwin, in 2001. He had a career in the trucking industry for Shippers Dispatch and Preston Trucking. He was a member of Moose and Eagles and had a passion for bridge, wood carving, enjoyed golf and the Cleveland Indians and Browns.
He was survived by his significant other, Joyce Bennett; sons, Matthew and Shawn Baldwin; daughter, Dawn Steele; brother, Norm Baldwin; and sister, Marilyn Buzogany.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Huntington’s Disease Society of America, P.O. Box 2213, Columbus, Ohio 43216.
