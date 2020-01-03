Patsy Jean Grubb was born on March 29, 1936, in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. She passed away peacefully at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 83 years old.
Patsy was a homemaker who had a great love of Virginia, bingo, old westerns, game shows and court TV. Her greatest joy though was her grandchildren. She loved to hear their stories and visit with them. Although she had been a resident of Defiance, Ohio, for the past seven years, she always felt her home was in the mountains of Virginia. It was her wish to have her and her daughter’s ashes taken home to her loving husband Lonzo’s gravesite in Virginia. Her sons will honor her wish in the summer of this year.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Lonzo Grubb; and daughter, Pamela Grubb.
Patsy is lovingly remembered by her children, Dave (Julie) Grubb, Dan (Nikki) Grubb, Jimmy Grubb and Michael (Lisa Grubb); her grandchildren, Jamie Martin, Davey (Amanda) Grubb, Jessica (Tyler Keeran) Grubb, Daniel (Charis) Grubb, Austin Grubb, Cossandra Goings, Brittany Smith, Ava Grubb, Samantha, Grayson Grubb, Garrett Grubb and Madeline Grubb; and her great-grandchildren, Bethany Martin, Jailey Martin, Alexa Caryer, Clayton Caryer, Mason Grubb and Easton Smith.
Services were held at Family Christian Center on January 2, 2020, at 5 p.m.
