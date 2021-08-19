Patsy Ankney

Defiance — Patsy Jean Ankney, age 33, of Defiance, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

She was born on February 28, 1988, to David L. Ankney and the late Terry May (Lay) in Defiance, Ohio. Patsy graduated from Defiance High School and worked hard as a Home Health Aide and single mother. Her two small children, Ember and Kobe Hostettler, were the center of her world.

Patsy was the kind of person who could always laugh at herself. She never took herself too seriously. Patsy was also a fighter. She struggled with diabetes most of her life and lost several close family members at a very young age. She will always be remembered as a hard worker who tried to make the lives of her children better than her own. In addition to her father and children, Patsy is survived by her siblings, Jennifer (George) Chuey of Defiance, Ohio and Kate (Wynn) East of Montgomery, Illinois, as well as nieces and nephews, Billy, Cassandra, Christopher, Skyler, Janelle, Ahlivia, and Caleb.

In addition to her mother, Patsy is preceded in death by her brother, Christopher "Chris" J. Ankney and father to her children, Brent Hostettler. Friends may gather from 11 a.m.-noon on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 413 E. Second St., Defiance, OH 43512. A funeral service will follow at noon at the church with Pastor Nico Kinner officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Defiance, Ohio. Flowers may be delivered to the church on Saturday between 9-11 a.m. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the church or to the American Diabetes Association: P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023, in memory of Patsy. For additional information and to view Patsy's online video tribute, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Patsy Ankney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries