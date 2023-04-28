DEFIANCE - Patrick Giebler, 99, of Defiance, peacefully passed away on Thursday morning, April 27, 2023, surrounded by family at Brookview Healthcare Center in Defiance.
He was born in Catherine, Kansas, to the late John and Cecilia (Graff) Giebler on May 10, 1923. Patrick proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during WWII. He married Cathrine Mary Deitrick on June 30, 1951, who preceded him in death on May 1, 1995. Together they had three children, Mary Miller of Maumee, Cecilia Steele of Defiance and Richard Giebler of Sylvania.
Patrick is survived by his three children, six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren and his sister, Jane Werth of Wichita, Kansas. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three sisters and seven brothers.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, from 10-11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Father Jason D'Souza officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of Brookview Healthcare Center and ELARA Hospice staff for their kindness, care and compassion to Patrick and the entire family.
Memorials can be made in Patrick's name to St. Mary Catholic Church or to the parish Knights of Columbus. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
