Patricia Shannon

Defiance — Patricia "Pat" Shannon, 81, of Defiance, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday morning, June 23, 2021.

She was born on October 2, 1939, to Robert and Delcie (Griffith) McKinney in Fairmont, West Virginia. In 1959, she married Kenneth Shannon, who preceded her in death in 1987.

Pat was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Eagles Aerie 372, AmVets Post 1991, and Moose Lodge 2094. She worked for IGA in Oakwood, and for over 20 years at Deatrick-Horman-Galliers Insurance Company in Defiance. Pat cherished her time spent with her family.

Pat will be sadly missed by her two sons, Keith (Nancy) Shannon of Bryan, Ohio, and Kevin (Kelly) Shannon of Defiance; her grandchildren, Kayla, Keri, Kristine and Kenneth (Katie) Shannon; great-granddaughter Graceland Shannon; three step-great-grandchildren, Audrey, Kailynn and Tristen; her sister Roberta Watton of Fairmont, West Virginia; and her companion of 33 years, Darold "Butch" Dimock of Defiance.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Fred McKinney; four sisters, Helen Palamino, Wilma Eckles, Joann Williams, and Mary Vincent; and her grandson, Kurt Shannon.

All services for Pat will be private. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Shannon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries