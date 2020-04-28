BRYAN — Patricia Ann Roberts, 82, Bryan, and a longtime resident of Williams Center, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Fountain Park.
Patricia was a homemaker and later worked at Century Press and the JCPenney catalog store in Bryan. She was a longtime member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Williams Center where she was active in the Ladies Aide Society and many other projects with the church. Patricia was an avid bowler, she bowled in several leagues over the years.
Patricia was born April 7, 1938, in Montpelier, Ohio, the daughter of Harvey and Alma (Steinke) Byers. Patricia was a 1956 graduate of Ney High School. She married Walter L. Roberts in Ney, Ohio, on August 2, 1958, and he preceded her in death in 1999.
Patricia is survived by her children, Chris (Jeanette) Roberts of Bryan, Eric (Gina) Roberts of Maumee and Robyn (Glenn) McCoart of Fort Wayne; nine grandchildren, Mason, Ethan, Bryn, Aidan, Jonathan, Evan, Leo, Paul and Mitchel; and her beloved dog, Sophie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Richard, Robert and Ronald Byers; and son-in-law, Don Strubing.
Graveside funeral services will be held at Farmer Cemetery on Friday, May 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. For those wishing to attend Patricia’s services, we ask that you maintain proper social distancing while offering the family your support. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date once restrictions have been lifted. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Williams County Humane Society or Community Health Professionals Hospice program. Condolences may be left for the family or the online guest book can be signed by visiting www.krillfuneralservice.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.