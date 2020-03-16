Rickels

AUBURN, Ind. — Patricia A. Rickels, 80, Auburn, Indiana, and a former long-time resident of Sherwood, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, in her daughter’s residence in Auburn, Indiana.

Patricia was born March 24, 1939, in Defiance, Ohio, the daughter of the late Elmer and Alice (Robinson) Hosler. She married Donald B. Rickels on October 13, 1961, in Defiance, and he preceded her in death on April 13, 2016. Pat worked at Vagabond Village in the kitchen for nearly 50 years. She attended the Hicksville Nazarene Church. Pat enjoyed traveling, baking and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her three children, Terry (Cheryl) Rickels of Holgate, Ohio, Kathy (Bill) Eddleman of Auburn, Indiana, and Randy Rickels of Defiance; three grandchildren, Vanessa VanKirk of Wolcottville, Indiana, Kyle VanKirk of Garrett, Indiana, and Nathan VanKirk of Fort Wayne, Indiana; five great-grandchildren, Kayla Sanchez, Caden VanKirk, Damien VanKirk, Mason VanKirk and Rilynn Terry.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; and one son-in-law, Thomas VanKirk.

Visitation for Patricia A. Rickels will be held Friday, March 20, 2020, from 1-3 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Sherwood Chapel, 230 East Elm Street, Sherwood. Funeral services for Patricia will begin at 3 p.m. Friday in the funeral home, with Pastor Robert Knapp officiating. Interment will follow in Sherwood Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be directed to Breast Cancer Association. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com.

Service information

Mar 20
Visitation
Friday, March 20, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Sherwood Chapel
230 E. Elm Street
Sherwood, OH 43556
Mar 20
Funeral Service
Friday, March 20, 2020
3:00PM
Sherwood Chapel
230 E. Elm Street
Sherwood, OH 43556
Mar 20
Interment following funeral service
Friday, March 20, 2020
12:00AM
Sherwood Cemetery
419 North Harrison Street
Sherwood, OH 43556
