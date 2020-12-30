SIDNEY — Patricia “Pat” Hoellrich died at 6 a.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at her home in Sidney Ohio.
She was born September 15, 1946, in Toledo, Ohio, and raised in Gibsonburg, Ohio, by Evelyn and Glenn Maddy. She married Gene Hoellrich on August 10, 1968, and he survives. Also surviving are three children, Caroline “Carrie” (Michael) Bailey of Point of Rocks, Md., Garth (Cara) Hoellrich of Sidney, Ohio, and Abraham “Abe” (Melissa) Hoellrich of Columbus, Ohio; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her siblings, Jamie (Rich Mackey), Gini (Gary) Greunke, Beth (Dave) Liskai, Barb (Al) Ahle, Glenn Maddy Jr., as well as other extended family survive.
She was preceded in death by her father, James B. Cryan III; her mother, Evelyn (Mericle, Cryan) Maddy; and her adoptive father, Glenn Maddy.
Pat attended The Ohio State University, where her favorite spot was Orton Hall. She was an active member of Delta Zeta Sorority, Mortar Board Senior Honor Society and Women’s Glee Club. She graduated in 1968 with a degree in education. She taught in Columbus City Schools from 1968-71. She taught kindergarten at Woodland Heights Elementary School, Greenville, Ohio, from 1979-2004. She was an avid collector of children’s books and passed on a love of reading to her children and many other children whose lives she touched.
Pat loved music of all types. We will miss her beautiful voice, which was heard in church, women’s glee club and “Melody Line” women’s ensemble. She made many friends through music and passed the passion on to her children and grandchildren. She was a faithful member of St. John’s Lutheran church’s choir for many years.
Pat loved nature and could identify many birds, trees and flowers. She loved to share this knowledge with her children and students. The family spent many wonderful days at “The Cabin” in the Northern Woods of Michigan. She not only enjoyed nature, but also contributed to charities in order to preserve natural places for the future. She and Gene enjoyed traveling and took many memorable trips after retirement.
It is with fondness and joy that we remember Pat. She was a kind person. She was a faithful child of God. She gave of her time to others. She sought to see the best and bring out the best in everyone. She was a source of strength for those who had none. She always had a positive attitude even when things weren’t so positive. We miss her terribly, however rejoice that all suffering has ended. Our memories of her will endure. We would like to give special acknowledgment to the dedicated team of caregivers who cared for her over the last five years. We are sincerely grateful for everything they have done to enable us to keep her at home. She may not have been able to express her sincere appreciation for them, but we are sure she loved them as family.
Someday, in the near future, her ashes will be scattered over the wildflowers on the family farm in Sidney, Ohio, and she will become a part of the natural world that she loved so much. A memorial service will be announced in the future. Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, has been entrusted with all funeral arrangements.
As much as she loved them, in lieu of flowers, Pat requested that donations be made to Lutheran World Relief. Donate online: www.lwr.org. Mail checks to Lutheran World Relief, P.O. Box 17061, Baltimore, Md.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.